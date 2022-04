Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova says that the Russian invaders used banned phosphorus shells near Kharkiv during the battles for the village of Mala Rohan.

She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The rashist invaders used phosphorus and thermobaric ammunition during the battles for Mala Rohan, near Kharkiv," the ombudsman wrote.

According to her, Ukrainian servicemen have relevant evidence - scorched earth, destroyed buildings and captured enemy equipment, in particular the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system with shells for a rocket launcher - thermobaric and phosphorus.

Denisova noted that due to the non-selective nature of the action of these types of weapons, it is forbidden to use them near settlements.

She reported that, according to military doctors, they had to evacuate fighters injured due to the use of these ammunition - many had burns, some suffered from the consequences of white phosphorus vapors entering the airways.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the invaders used phosphorus shells in Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.