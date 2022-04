Invaders forcibly take residents of Izium of Kharkiv region to Russia.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Denisova stressed that the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms guarantees that no one can be expelled from the territory of the state of which he is a citizen.

She added that article 7 of the Rome Statute of the United Nations International Criminal Court qualifies deportation or forced displacement of population as a crime against humanity, entailing international criminal responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova states that the Russian invaders used banned phosphorus shells near Kharkiv during the battles for the village of Mala Rohan.