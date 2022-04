UN Either Eliminates Russia From Blocking Decisions On Its Aggression, Reformats Or Self-Dissolves - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that the United Nations (UN) has several options for its work: either eliminate Russia from blocking decisions on its own aggression, or reformat or dissolve itself.

He said this during an appeal to the UN Security Council on April 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy in his speech noted that Russia is turning the veto in the UN into "the right of death, which undermines the entire architecture of global security."

The President stressed that if this continues, the final will be that each of the states will be able to rely only on the power of weapons to ensure security, and not on international law and international institutions.

In addition, the head of state recalled that the UN charter defines it as an organization that should maintain peace, as indicated in the first article of the document, and now the UN charter is violated by Russia from the first article.

He stressed that Russia is committing the most terrible war crimes of all time after the end of World War II.

In his address, Zelenskyy also proposed opening a U-24 office in Kyiv in peacetime, which will specialize in preventive measures to maintain peace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy proposed the United States to create a U-24 United for Peace alliance to provide various types of assistance to Member States in 24 hours.