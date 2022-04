EU To Ban Import Of Russian Coal For EUR 4 Billion Per Year And Entry Of Russian Ships Into EU Ports

The European Union intends to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia and ban the import of Russian coal in the amount of EUR 4 billion per year, as well as the entry of Russian ships into EU ports.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, a new package of sanctions is introduced in response to the atrocities of Russia in Bucha.

Von der Leyen noted that the new package of sanctions consists of six parts:

- a ban on the import of coal from Russia in the amount of EUR 4 billion per year, which will cut another important source of income for Russia;

- a complete ban on entry of Russian ships into EU ports, exceptions - agricultural products and food products, humanitarian and energy cargo, as well as a ban on entry of Russian and Belarusian road carriers into the EU;

- a complete ban on transactions with four key Russian banks, including VTB, the second largest Russian bank;

- further export bans in the amount of EUR 10 billion in the most important areas: quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, machines and transport equipment;

- new import bans amounting to EUR 5.5 billion (a number of goods and raw materials such as wood, seeds, seafood and alcohol);

- banning Russian companies from participating in European public procurement and depriving Russian state institutions of financial support from the EU.

In addition, von der Leyen noted that the package of sanctions involves the introduction of individual sanctions against individuals.

"We are also working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and are thinking about some ideas from member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels, such as an escrow account," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demands new sanctions from the G7 (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) against Russia, such as an embargo on oil, natural gas, coal, port closures for Russian ships and goods, bank disconnections from SWIFT.