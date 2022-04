Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Cooperation With Russia Of Assistants To MPs - Venediktova

Law enforcement agencies are investigating alleged cooperation with Russia of assistants to Members of Parliament.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Probable activities in favor of the enemy and cooperation with the aggressor by law enforcement officers, employees of correctional colonies, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, enforcement agencies, the forestry industry, customs officers, assistants to MPs, and other citizens of Ukraine are also being investigated," Venediktova said.

The Prosecutor General did not release their last names.

She noted that the investigation will bring to light all the "rats" in any bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of Illia Kiva, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction.

Venediktova served Kiva with the suspicion of high treason.