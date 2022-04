President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Turkey is ready to take out the wounded and those who were killed in Mariupol from Berdiansk on ships, approval is expected from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian media, which was broadcast on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today Turkey is ready to take out by ships, we agreed, the wounded and the killed from Berdiansk. It is impossible to approach Mariupol, we will not give this opportunity. That is, you understand that it is necessary for all this to reach Berdiansk. We have all the infrastructure ready, to take out the wounded and killed. We are awaiting approval from Putin," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that he discussed this issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish leader, in turn, is talking with Putin.

"I talked with Erdogan, Erdogan is talking to him. And now this moment depends on him ... If we succeed, then in the coming days we will see the result, If it does not work out, we will know for sure that it is the President of the Russian Federation personally who does not give such an opportunity," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the negotiating delegations also discuss such humanitarian issues, and not just global ones, such as the issues of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, so it is important that they meet.

"Our delegations at their level discussed technical issues. Sometimes what the delegations negotiate, we do not see some things that are important, and when the "armchair experts" say why to meet, it may not be necessary to meet, but sometimes there are elements that are discussed, not global, as about Donbas and Crimea, but there are such elements and they also need to be discussed by someone and found formats," the President noted.

The head of state noted that it is still impossible to talk about the military deblockade of Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine in the future will become what Russia made it, namely, "greater Israel", where security comes first.