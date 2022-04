During the month of the war, the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region) lost UAH 3.5 billion of income, the Ukrposhta joint-stock company – UAH 500 million.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, at the Boryspil airport, all processes are currently being coordinated with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He noted that, according to preliminary estimates, the airport lost UAH 3.5 billion.

“Ukrposhta lost more than UAH 500 million of income during the first month of the war. The main fall was in written correspondence, which almost ceased. The drop in imports was 85%, exports - 65%, and the drop in volumes of domestic parcels was about 80%," Kubrakov said.

He added that the number of paid utility bills also fell.

The minister noted that the positive news is that domestic parcels are reviving and showing positive dynamics, as well as export shipments.

"Citizens are starting to come back and pay utility bills, supporting infrastructure companies," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Boryspil increased passenger traffic by 82.9% or 4.3 million passengers to 9.433 million passengers compared to 2020.

The airport is located at a distance of 29 km southeast of Kyiv, covers an area of ​​943 hectares.

Ukrposhta is the monopolist of postal communication in Ukraine.