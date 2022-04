Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 2 Enemy Targets In Rivne Region - Military Administration Head Koval

The air defense forces have shot down two enemy targets in Rivne region.

Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitalii Koval announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Koval added that the airspace is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the Russian military had launched a missile attack on an oil depot in Rivne region.