The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 4 missiles fired by Su-35 fighters from the territory of Belarus to the western regions of Ukraine.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the night of April 5, a pair of occupiers’ Su-35 launched a strike with cruise missiles from the territory of Belarus to the territory of Ukraine. It is likely that civilian infrastructure facilities in several western regions were to be the targets of the rashists," the command reports.

3 cruise missiles were destroyed by means of air defense, the fourth was damaged, which did not allow it to accurately hit the target.

Targeting missiles by the enemy and conducting reconnaissance based on the results of the strike was carried out by 2 enemy drones of the operational-tactical level, which were also destroyed by units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Zakhid air command.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the air defense forces shot down 2 enemy targets in Rivne region.