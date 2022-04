European Commission President Von Der Leyen And EU High Representative Borrell Will Visit KYIV In Coming Days

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union High Representative Josep Borrell will visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days.

Speaker of the President of the European Commission Eric Mamer announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union High Representative Josep Borrell will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the StandUpForUkraine pledging event on Saturday in Warsaw," he wrote.

In March, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv with Vice Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, as well as Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy earlier said that the European Union was ready to provide financial support to a joint investigation team to investigate the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine.