Ukraine Receives 76 Tons Of Medical Devices From Partners - Health Ministry

Ukraine received 76 tons of medical devices from partners.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, at the request of the Ministry of Health, another tranche has arrived from the humanitarian organization Direct Relief.

In particular, Ukraine received 76 tons of medical devices, including:

- drugs for emergency care;

- drugs for the treatment of injuries and wounds;

- drugs for chronic diseases;

- oxygen concentrators;

- antiviral pills against COVID-19 and others.

Direct Relief is a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides emergency medical care and disaster relief in the United States and internationally.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier American philanthropists sent 150 tons of medicines to Ukraine.