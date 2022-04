Russian invaders fired on a civilian ship flying the flag of the Dominican Republic in the seaport of Mariupol, 1 crew member was wounded.

The State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, during another shelling of the long-suffering Mariupol from the sea, the enemy hit a civilian ship flying the flag of the Dominican Republic, which was near one of the berths. The hit caused a fire in the engine room, 1 crew member was wounded," the statement says.

It is noted that the captain on the international maritime security channel gave an SOS signal and a message: "Attention! Attention! The ship under the flag of the Dominican Republic was brutally destroyed, everything was destroyed, the captain’s bridge was destroyed. Fire in the engine room. There are wounded."

Due to the resulting hole, the ship began to sink, at the same time, the fire covered an increasing area.

Marine border guards promptly rendered assistance to the wounded and evacuated the crew to a safe place.

It is noted that there is a fire on the ship, the ship is gradually going under water, it is impossible to carry out a rescue operation under constant shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had damaged the enemy frigate Admiral Essen.