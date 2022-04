Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, says Rosatom corporations (Russia) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have secretly agreed to discuss "only professional issues" without politics.

Energoatom has said this in a statement on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's nuclear state corporation, reportedly said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on Saturday that Rosatom and the IAEA had agreed to discuss exclusively professional issues without politics.

"We agreed with our colleagues from the IAEA that we leave politics behind the brackets and talk only about professional cooperation," Likhachev is quoted in the statement.

The head of Rosatom noted that for the Russian side "the main task in today's difficult conditions is to ensure the maximum safety of the operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine."

“Of course, staying out of politics, out of political assessments, leaving 110% of the potential to solve only technological problems is a great merit of the current leadership of the IAEA,” Likhachev added.

Energoatom states that if such an agreement was indeed reached between the IAEA and Rosatom, then:

- the IAEA considers the war and acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine to be "political issues" that will not be discussed with Russia, and, accordingly, are not going to deal with them;

- shelling of nuclear power units seems quite normal to the IAEA, so that there would be no nuclear explosion and radiation leakage;

- the head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, actually has nothing against Russia's act of aggression, tacitly agreeing that the security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities will be provided by Rosatom.

"As Mr. Grossi himself recently stated, after visiting Ukraine last week on his way back to Vienna, he had a productive meeting with the Russian delegation in Kaliningrad," the report concludes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at the end of March, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived in Ukraine for prompt support in the security of the country's nuclear facilities.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) by Russian invaders, said that "we survived the night that could stop the history of Ukraine and Europe."