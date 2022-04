7 Humanitarian Corridors Planned For Evacuation Of Population From Mariupol And Luhansk Region On Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 5, 7 humanitarian corridors are planned for the evacuation of the population from the settlements of Luhansk region and Mariupol besieged by Russian invaders.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, a humanitarian corridor is planned from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on their own transport.

Vereschuk said that, despite the promises, the occupying forces do not allow anyone to enter Mariupol.

The invaders blocked the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the city of Manhush, after negotiations they were released at night and sent towards Zaporizhzhia.

Humanitarian routes are also planned in the following areas:

- Berdiansk - Zaporizhzhia;

- Tokmak - Zaporizhzhia;

- Severodonetsk - Bakhmut (meeting place: Khimikiv Avenue, 28);

- Lysychansk - Bakhmut (meeting place: RTI, 40 rokiv Pereohy, 324, Sosiury Street);

- Popasnaya - Bakhmut (meeting place: 42, Pershotravneva Street);

- Hirne - Bakhmut (meeting place: 13, Haharina Street).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 3,376 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Monday, March 4.