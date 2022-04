President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that despite Russia's crimes in Ukraine, peace talks with Russia should continue, but admits that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin may not take place.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian media, which was broadcast on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted that after the published images of evidence of Russian crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine, it will be difficult for Ukrainian society to accept any agreement with Putin, but he believes that it is still necessary to try to conclude it.

“It’s just for today to say: let’s not talk about anything else, this is the easiest position. To say: well, I won’t talk to you and it’s clear why - after what you did. It is more difficult to say what they did, to recognize them as an enemy, to know that this is specifically a war of Russia against Ukraine. All this to admit. We believe that this is genocide, that they must bear all the punishments for this, and with all this position, find opportunities to meet, and at this meeting, find a way out of this situation, and in this way not to lose our territory. I think that we need to set ourselves such a bar with regard to these negotiations, and then everything will be as it will be. It may happen that there will be no meeting. It could happen," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that there is no forgiveness for what Russian troops did in Ukraine.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side seeks to enter into negotiations with Russia with the strongest possible position and at the same time prevent a split in Ukrainian society.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 3, Zelenskyy visited Bucha, Kyiv region, and stated that peace talks with Russia would continue.

At the same time, he stressed that the longer Russia delays the meeting of the heads of state of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the worse it is for it, since more and more crimes of Russia in Ukraine will be revealed, which will entail even tougher international sanctions against the Russian Federation.