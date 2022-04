Russian Military Involved In Atrocities In Bucha Returning To Ukraine Again - Intelligence Directorate

The Russian military involved in the atrocities in Bucha (Kyiv region), their command will again be returned to Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The 64th motorized rifle brigade of the 35th combined-arms army of the Russian Federation, whose servicemen committed massacres and torture of civilians in Bucha, will be returned to the territory of Ukraine. The Russian command will not rotate personnel in this unit and again throws it to the front line," the statement says.

As of April 4, the brigade was withdrawn from Ukraine to Belarus and was located near the town of Mozyr.

Until April 6, the personnel will be delivered by rail to Russian Belgorod.

It is noted that after a two-day rest they plan to return to Ukraine in one of the most "hot" spots (tentatively - Kharkiv direction).

As a rule, Russian units leaving the war zone get more time to recover and rest.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that such a schedule indicates that the 64th brigade is facing "special tasks."

The first of them is the intimidation of the civilian population of Ukraine.

It is indicated that the military who committed genocide in Bucha can repeat this crime in other cities.

It is also reported that the rapid return of the 64th brigade to the territory of Ukraine may indicate another goal - the rapid "utilization" of unnecessary witnesses.

That is, it is planned to relocate to such a sector of the front, where they will not have a chance to stay alive, in order to make it impossible to testify in future courts.

It is noted that the personnel of the unit, realizing the resonance of the events in Bucha and the responsibility for the crimes committed, massively oppose the return to Ukraine, however, the Russian command ignores these sentiments, threatens the tribunal in case of refusal to continue participating in hostilities and does not accept dismissal reports for consideration.

Ukrainian and international investigators are currently documenting numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 3, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of killed civilians were taken out of Kyiv region, 140 of them were examined by specialists.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense published a list of servicemen of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of Russia who committed crimes against the civilian population in Bucha (Kyiv region).