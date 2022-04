Overnight into Tuesday, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces downed two enemy missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In one of the villages, an insignificant fire took place in one of the villages over a missile debris fall.

Reznychenko added that no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian occupiers have conducted missile strikes on a military base in Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and five were wounded.