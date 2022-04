Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that 10 people were killed and 46 wounded due to the shelling of Mykolaiv with cluster shells.

He wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He stressed that in addition to residential buildings, Russian troops fired at one city hospital, one regional hospital, the Center for Preventive Diseases, the Child's House, 11 kindergartens, 12 schools, one vocational school, two branches of extracurricular education institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 7 people were killed in Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region, 1 more in Mykolaiv as a result of shelling by Russian troops on April 3.