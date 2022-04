EU Council Provides For Channeling Resources From European Assistance Fund For Most Needy Ukrainians

The Council of the European Union has envisaged a mechanism for channeling resources from the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived for the most needy Ukrainians.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that France would allocate EUR 300 million to Ukraine for direct budget assistance.

Switzerland has allocated CHF 750,000 of assistance to Ukraine for the protection of cultural heritage.

Also, U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with USD 500 million in direct budget assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States is ready to provide more than USD 1 billion in humanitarian assistance to victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.