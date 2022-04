Russian Invaders Fail To Storm 9 Settlements In Donbas – General Staff

Russian invaders were unable to storm nine settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The population centers the enemy tried to seize are Novotoshkivske, Nyzhne, Popasna, Kalynove, Stepove, Rubizhne, Troitske, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Druha.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military captured the village of Brazhkivka (Kharkiv region).