Russia Transfers Significant Part Of Planes And Helicopters From Belarus To Own Territory – General Staff

Russia has relocated a significant part of aircraft and helicopters from Belarus to its territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With the help of individual units from the 6th and 20th Combined Arms Army, the 1st Tank Army, the Baltic and Northern Fleets, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on preparing for the resumption of offensive operations, as well as an attempt to encircle the Joint Forces grouping.

The enemy is replenishing food supplies, fuel and lubricants, and ammunition.

The Russian occupiers continue to blockade Kharkiv, with constant shelling and further destroy residential areas and infrastructure of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine is preparing for the activity of the invaders in the east and south of the country.