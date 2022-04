The Russian military captured the village of Brazhkivka (Kharkiv region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, with the forces of the battalion-tactical group of the 1st tank regiment, the enemy advanced in the direction of Sulyhivka, Kharkiv region, but the offensive was not successful.

To improve the movement of troops in the direction and ensure the crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River, the enemy is carrying out work to restore the bridge in Izium.

In the Donetsk and Lugansk directions, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on taking control of the territory in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne, establishing full control over Mariupol, and also preparing offensive operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Zolota Nyva.

In the areas of the settlements of Borovske, Novoluhanske, Mariyinka, and Zolota Nyva, the enemy continued shelling the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia has relocated a significant part of aircraft and helicopters from Belarus to its own territory.