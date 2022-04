Russian Invaders Got Into Tank With Nitric Acid In Rubizhne Of Luhansk Region

The Russian invaders got into a tank with nitric acid in Rubizhne, Luhansk region.

Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Residents are asked not to leave the shelters, and indoors - to close the doors and windows.

It is noted that nitric acid is dangerous when inhaled, swallowed and in contact with the skin and mucous membranes.

Acid vapors are irritating to the respiratory tract.

With mild poisoning, there are signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, drowsiness; in severe poisoning - pulmonary edema.

To protect against vapors and mist of nitric acid, gas masks are used.

Residents were asked to prepare wet face masks, as nitric acid applied locally to the eyes causes a severe lesion with extensive necrosis of the cornea and conjunctiva, leading to loss of vision.

