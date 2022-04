The headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Cai Yang.

China's overall loan demand index in the first quarter of the year stood at 72.3%, up 4.6 percentage points from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, a central bank report showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

In the period, demand for credit rose from Q4 last year in multiple sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, wholesale and retail as well as real estate, according to a banker survey report from the People's Bank of China.

In breakdown, the index measuring loan demand in the infrastructure sector hit 67.3%, up 6.5 percentage points from Q4 last year. The indices for manufacturing and real estate rose 3.3 percentage points and 2.8 percentage points, respectively.

The report also showed that the index measuring large companies' demand for credit climbed 3.2 percentage points from Q4 2021, while that for micro and small businesses went up 3.6 percentage points.