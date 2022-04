Member of the European Parliament accused Russia of genocide of Ukrainians and called for depriving the right

The war crimes of the Russians in Bucha constitute genocide of the Ukrainian people, as people were killed on the ethnic basis of belonging to Ukrainians. Russia, as the organizer of the genocide, should be deprived of the right of veto in the UN.

Rasa Juknevičienė, a member of the European Parliament, stated this in a commentary to Guildhall.

"What the Russians did in Bucha is genocide of the Ukrainian people, that's how I call it. Yes, it is a legal term, and we will have to go through long legal procedures to recognize it, but as a politician, I politically evaluate it (genocide - ed.), I also follow the terrible narratives in Russian propaganda programs regarding Ukraine. People were killed precisely because they were Ukrainians, hiding behind a false narrative about alleged "fascists" and "Nazis" in Ukraine. And again these murders have the character of genocide, because people were killed precisely because they were Ukrainians," the politician said.

"I would support taking away Russia's veto right in the UN as the organizer of genocide in Ukraine, but at the moment we are all hostages of procedures inside the UN, it is not so easy to do, because Russia has a special status. It is a paralyzed structure, because such a brutal state, a terrorist state cannot be the member of UN Security Council just because of the UN principles," summarized MEP Rasa Juknevičienė.

As previously reported, Irpen, Bucha, Gostomel and the entire Kiev region have been liberated from Russian invaders. Mass murders by Russian civilian soldiers were recorded in the liberated towns and villages.

On April 1, the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said that 280 people were buried in mass graves.

Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of murdered civilians had been removed from the territory liberated from the Russian invaders in Kyiv Region.

An official statement from the European Union said that the mass murders in Bucha will be added to the list of atrocities in Europe. The Russian authorities will be held responsible.

As a reminder, on April 4, the website of the Russian state publication RIA-novosti published an article calling for the genocide of the Ukrainian people and justifying the alleged need for mass repressions against Ukrainians in order to force them to abandon their own nationality and culture.