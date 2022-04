The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense published a list of servicemen of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of Russia who committed crimes against the civilian population in Bucha (Kyiv region).

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received a list of servicemen of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade who committed war crimes against the people of Ukraine in the city of Bucha. For crimes committed against the civilian population of Ukraine, all war criminals will be brought to justice and will be held accountable," intelligence reports.

The published list contains the names and personal data of military personnel, from privates to colonels.

Mostly these are employees of the internal affairs bodies and the Migration Service of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union accused the Russian authorities of atrocities in Bucha and other cities of Ukraine.

In Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel (all - Kyiv region) liberated from the occupier, hundreds of peaceful Ukrainian citizens were killed with particular cruelty by the Russian military.