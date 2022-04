Street fighting continues in Mariupol, the enemy launched 8 air strikes on the city on Monday.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk and Tauride directions, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna, preparing for an attack on Severodonetsk, as well as gaining full control over Mariupol. The enemy launched 8 air strikes on it today, street fighting continues.

Ukrainian defenders hold defense of the city," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

At the same time, the enemy completes the regrouping and replacement of subunits that have lost their offensive capabilities in order to resume active offensive operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, said that big battles for Mariupol, for the south and east of Ukraine are still ahead.