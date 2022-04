Armed Forces Of Russia Only 2 Times Declare Loss Of Personnel Of Group Of Their Troops In Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Russia only two times declared the loss of personnel of the group of their troops in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses during full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. For all the time of the Russian-Ukrainian war, from February 24 of this year, representatives of the military command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation only twice declared the loss of personnel of the group of troops conducting military operations in the territory of our state," it says.

Earlier, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that Ukraine does not announce the numbers of military losses due to the fact that this information will help Russia assess the effectiveness of its actions.

Speaking about the fact that Russia still calls its losses, the Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Head of State noted that "they lie, 10 times underestimating these figures."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops for April 3 increased by 300 to 18,300 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 3 enemy tanks and 4 aircraft.