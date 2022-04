The Office of the President states that the temporary crossing of the Irpin River will open in two weeks, partial traffic on one passage of the bridge can be launched in two months, and full-fledged - in three-four months.

The press service of the Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President examined the road with the destroyed equipment of the Russian army, as well as the destroyed bridge over Irpin on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway. The President noted that part of the bridge over the Irpin River will be repaired and opened in a few months," it says.

With reference to the words of the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, it is noted that preparations have now begun for the construction of a temporary crossing, which will open in about two weeks.

He also said that full-fledged traffic on one passage of the bridge can be launched in two months, on both passages - in three-four months.

Besides, Zelenskyy also visited the destroyed bridge over the Irpin River on the R-30 highway, on which it will take about 10 days to build a temporary crossing, and full-fledged repairs will last two-three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Emergency Service reports that during a survey of the territory of Irpin on Saturday, April 2, a total of 643 explosive objects were seized.