Ukraine respects the will of the Hungarian people in the Hungarian parliamentary elections and hopes that Hungary will condemn Russia's crimes in Ukraine and reconsider its approach to assisting Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs respects the will of the Hungarian people in the parliamentary elections," the statement said.

The ministry added that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has no reason to claim that he had to fight against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the way to the victory in the election.

According to the statement, neither Ukraine nor its president participated in the political campaign in Hungary, and Zelenskyy is busy every day with a much more important matter – the fight against Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Orban should be grateful to Zelenskyy that the realities of the war have not reached Hungary’s borders, thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian people in curbing the aggressive actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that the new mandate will allow the Hungarian government to focus on, among other priorities, countering the aggressive policy of the Russian president, on whose orders the Russian army is committing atrocities against the Ukrainian people, and that the evidence of the Russian war crimes against civilians, particularly in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, will not go unnoticed," the statement said.

According to the statement, Ukraine is hoping that Budapest will condemn these crimes and reconsider its approach to helping Ukraine in line with the current realities, the level of security threats posed by Russia, and the level of atrocities committed by the Russian army.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that there will be no security in Hungary without security in Ukraine.

According to the statement, Ukraine is the homeland of Ukrainian Hungarians, who are an integral part of Ukrainian society and whose identity Ukraine values highly.

Ukraine calls on Hungary to work together to bring victory over Russian evil closer in order to restore peace for the sake of the Ukrainian, Hungarian, and other European peoples.

According to preliminary results, incumbent Prime Minister Orban’s Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which has been in power for 12 years, won the Hungarian parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 3.

In his speech after the election, Orban named Zelenskyy among those who obstructed his party's election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy criticized Orban in a video message on April 3 for being "almost the only one in Europe who supports Putin" and suggested that the Hungarian prime minister had "lost his honesty somewhere in his contacts with Moscow."