The invaders are preparing to resume offensive operations in order to surround the groups of the Joint Forces Operation and capture Kharkiv.

Defense Ministry Speaker Oleksandr Motuzianyk announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main efforts of the enemy focused on preparing for the resumption of offensive operations in order to surround the groups of the Joint Forces and capture the city of Kharkiv," he said.

The Speaker of the Ministry of Defense noted that Russia continues to use precision weapons to destroy critical infrastructure.

Also, the invaders are forming and moving additional units from the eastern and central military districts of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

Motuzianyk said that the invaders are strengthening the groups of troops of the western and southern military districts in the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk operational districts.

They do this by transferring troops from other military districts and by attracting mobilization reserve units.

"The enemy is also establishing logistics support routes for groups of troops, creating stocks of ammunition, missiles and fuel and lubricants, as well as preparing medical institutions to receive a large number of wounded," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are trying to restore the destroyed bridge over the Siverskyi Donets in the Izium area of Kharkiv region.