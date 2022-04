Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that fuel and funds are enough to conduct a sowing campaign.

He said this in an interview with NV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last year, we sown 5% more winter crops than the year before. This is a pretty good advance in terms of the future harvest. Of course, now where hostilities are underway, where fields are mined, where they are destroyed by explosions, it is impossible to cultivate any land. We expect a decrease of 25-30% in the ability to sow. But in general, if we take the sowing rate, then if last year at that moment only 15 regions began sowing, then this year 21 regions already. There is enough fuel, enough funds," said Shmyhal.

He noted that the government opened a very extensive lending program for farmers at 0% per year with state guarantees.

"The state guarantees 80% of the loan so that the farmer can come and take out the loan, even if he has no collateral or it is small. In the conditions of war, sowing began on time, it is extremely difficult due to the risk to life, because bullets fly, shells fly, mines lie. Farmers today, like everyone in Ukraine, perform their feat by carrying out this sowing," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal states that Ukraine maintains a balance of fuel supply.

As of April 2, a sowing campaign began in 21 regions of Ukraine.