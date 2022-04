Territories Of Kyiv Region Liberated From Invaders Are Still Dangerous - Ex-Governor Kuleba

The territories of Kyiv region liberated from Russian invaders are still dangerous.

The former head of the Kyiv regional administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We all want to return home. However, the territories of Kyiv region liberated from the invaders are still dangerous," he said.

He noted that a curfew was introduced in all settlements liberated from the invaders from April 2 to 5.

According to him, this is done so that specialists can assess the scope of work and put things in order.

After that, the process of demining and updating the infrastructure will be able to take on a planned character.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the entire Kyiv region has been liberated from the invaders.