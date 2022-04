Zelenskyy Visits Bucha And Says That Peace Negotiations With Russia Will Continue

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Bucha in Kyiv region and said that peace negotiations with Russia will continue.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Serhii Leshchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, in which evidence of mass killings of civilians was found," he said.

According to Leshchenko, the head of state examined the road with destroyed Russian equipment and talked with local residents.

Zelenskyy said that Russia committed war crimes and genocide in Ukraine.

According to the report, journalists were also on a trip with the President, and when asked by one of them whether Zelenskyy still considers it possible to discuss peace with Russia, the President answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, because Ukraine must find peace. We're in 21st century Europe. We will continue diplomatic and military efforts," the head of state emphasized.

At that, Russia itself denies the involvement of its military in the massacres in Bucha, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, April 4, called the published evidence of crimes in Kyiv region staging.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of killed civilians had been removed from Kyiv region, 140 of them had been examined by specialists.

On April 2, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the entire Kyiv region had been liberated from the invaders.

On April 2, special forces of the National Police began clearing Bucha of Kyiv region from saboteurs.