On April 3, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Ternopil, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were no casualties.

Volodymyr Trush, Chairman of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy bombarded Ternopil. I thank our Armed Forces, which warned about this fact in time and neutralized it. However, a critical infrastructure object was hit by shrapnel. This object is in an unusable condition," he said.

According to Trush, the State Emergency Service and the police are currently working at the scene.

There are no injured or victims.

The authorities of the city and the region urged local residents not to comment on what and where exploded, and not to publish photos from the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the night of April 4, the Russian occupiers delivered a new blow to Odesa and Mykolaiv.