Russian Occupiers Conduct Airstrike On Odesa And Mykolayiv Overnight Into April 4

Overnight into April 4, the invaders conducted an airstrike on Odesa and Mykolayiv.

Speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk and Mykolayiv City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych have written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, Mykolayiv City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported about airstrikes on the city.