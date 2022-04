Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 300 To 18,300 On April 3

On April 3, the losses of the Russian military personnel rose by 300 to 18,300, besides, the enemy lost 3 tanks and 4 planes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the war, the enemy has lost 647 tanks, 1,844 armored combat vehicles, 330 artillery systems, 107 missile launchers, 1,273 vehicles, 92 UAVs, 147 planes, 134 helicopters, 54 anti-aircraft systems, 7 ships, and 4 launch systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the losses among Russian military personnel rose by 200 to 18,000.