The Command of the Armed Forces of Russia is planning to attract 60,000 military during a secret mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, there is an opinion among the population of the Russian Federation that the participants in the war with Ukraine have a higher financial position due to the so-called trophies, that is, robberies and looting.

According to the message, complete with recruitment and military equipment in wartime states, will be accounted for by the seizure with the storage of the seized equipment.

Some phenomena have been observed at bases and warehouses for more than 30 years.

According to Ukrainian News, Russia is deploying units of the 37th Airborne Assault Brigade to Donetsk and Luhansk regions.