The vaccination against COVID-19 in China. Photo by Xinhua.

China has spent more than ¥120 bln (around $18.9 bln) on COVID-19 vaccination, an expenditure within the limits of the country's medical insurance funds, said the National Healthcare Security Administration. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

So far, 3.2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered on the Chinese mainland, according to the administration.

China launched free programs to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 in February 2021. The cost of vaccine procurement and inoculation is mostly covered by the country's medical insurance funds and government budget.