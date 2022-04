A volunteer helps seniors use an online payment app at a community in Fengtai District, Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Xin.

The non-cash payments handled by Chinese banks maintained steady growth last year, with mobile payments sustaining growth momentum, according to a central bank report, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Non-cash payments, involving bank cards, online payment vehicles, commercial papers, credit transfer and other settlements, stood at ¥4,415.56 trln (about $695.27 trln) in 2021, up 10.03% year on year, the People's Bank of China said in the report.

Of the total, mobile payments hit ¥526.98 trln, up 21.94% year on year.

Meanwhile, online payments gained 8.25% year on year to ¥2,353.96 trln, the report showed.

Last year, bank card transactions climbed 12.85% from a year earlier to hit ¥1,002.1 trln, according to the report.