Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demands new sanctions from the G7 (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) against Russia, such as an embargo on oil, natural gas, coal, port closures for Russian ships and goods, bank disconnections from SWIFT.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Buchan massacre was deliberate. The Russians seek to destroy as many Ukrainians as possible. We have to stop them and kick them out. I demand new destructive G7 sanctions now: an embargo on oil, natural gas, coal; close all ports for Russian ships and goods; disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT," he wrote.

w