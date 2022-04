During the war, more than 13% of Ukrainian roads were destroyed, while the total amount of damage from the destruction of road infrastructure is UAH 874 billion.

State Automobile Road Agency (Ukravtodor) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The first deputy head of Ukravtodor, Andrii Ivko, said that out of 170,000 kilometers, 23,000 kilometers of public roads were destroyed.

In addition, according to him, 273 artificial structures were also destroyed, including bridges, overpasses, etc.

He also noted that currently mined roads pose a threat.

In particular, according to him, it is worth waiting and not yet returning to Irpin and Bucha, since the military will deal with the clearance of roads.

Ukravtodor also notes a significant increase in the impact on Ukrainian roads in connection with the evacuation of citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary data, Russia destroyed 6,800 residential buildings in Ukraine.