50% Of Pharmacies In Ukraine Closed, Many Health Workers Displaced Or Cannot Work - WHO

According to preliminary estimates, almost 50% of pharmacies in Ukraine are closed, and many medical workers are either displaced or unable to work.

The World Health Organization announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also noted that about 1,000 medical institutions are in close proximity to conflict zones or in modified control zones, which makes the health system vulnerable to infrastructure damage and serious interruptions in the provision of critical services.

According to the WHO, from February 24 to March 30, a total of 82 attacks on medical facilities were recorded, as a result of which 43 people were wounded and 72 people were killed, the attacks that happened later are being checked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health called on pharmacies not to raise prices for medicines.