hernihiv is destroyed by 70%, business is not working.

The mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atoshenko, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mayor also said that business in the city does not work and therefore there are no revenues to the budget.

Atoshenko emphasized that the lull scares him no less than airstrikes, since the city needs to be restored, and the Russian military can return at any time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that Russian artillery continues to hit Chernihiv, there are 200 people killed and wounded every day for two weeks in a row.