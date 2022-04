No Confirmation Of Russian Military’s Ability To Listen To Ukrainians’ Conversations

The State Special Communications and Information Protection Service states that it does not have any evidence of the ability of the Russian military to listen to the conversations of Ukrainians.

This is indicated in the statement of Service on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the Service, Yurii Shchyhol, said that all such statements turned out to be fakes and part of information and psychological operations.

Their goal is to intimidate Ukrainians, as well as to force our citizens to stop reporting information about the places of movement of enemy equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, providers who refuse to block Russian propaganda are excluded from the register.