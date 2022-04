Russian Military Launch Missile Strike On Vasylkiv In Kyiv Region, There Are Victims - Center Air Command

The Russian military launched a missile strike on Vasylkiv (Kyiv region), there are victims.

The Center air command has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian troops cynically destroy infrastructure and kill the civilian population of Ukraine, violating humanitarian international law. Today, the enemy once again launched a missile strike on the city of Vasylkiv. Some of the missiles were shot down by our air defense system. This territory was fired by enemy missiles a month ago and suffered significant destruction, almost all premises were burned from a missile strike," it says.

It was emphasized that now the invaders again hit the headquarters building, which had already been destroyed.

A training center and a civilian college were also stationed on this territory, which now the community began to rebuild on its own after the fire.

"...According to preliminary data, several workers were injured and evacuated to a local medical institution, one of them is in critical condition under the supervision of doctors," the report added.

Rescue services are disassembling the rubble and searching for living people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Vasylkiv Airport in Kyiv region was completely destroyed due to Russian missile attacks.