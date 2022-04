Irpin Will Be Closed For Exits And All Cars Will Be Checked - Mayor Markushyn

Irpin will be closed to the exit and all cars will be checked to detect marauders.

Mayor of the city Oleksandr Markushyn wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the head of the investment council of Irpin, Volodymyr Karpliuk, and the head of the Irpin police, Oleksandr Maloholov, we discussed issues of looting in the city. A decision was made to close the city for exits and check absolutely all cars leaving Irpin. The police are also working around the clock on the streets - these are both patrols and explosives engineers," he wrote.

Markushyn noted that there is already an address in Stoianka, where, according to preliminary information, a warehouse of loot was organized.

The mayor is confident that things will soon return to their rightful owners.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 28, Irpin was liberated from Russian invaders.