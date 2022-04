Loss Of Personnel Of Russian Troops Increased By 200 To 18,000 Killed On April 2

On April 2, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 200 to 18,000 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 13 enemy tanks and 2 drones over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 13 tanks per day (total - 644 tanks), 54 armored combat vehicles (total - 1,834), 8 artillery systems (total - 325), 5 units of rocket artillery (total - 105), 13 units of automotive equipment (total - 1,249), 2 drones (total - 89).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 143 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 54 air defense systems, 7 ships, 4 launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 1, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 100 to 17,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 6 enemy tanks and 3 helicopters over the past day.