China's Shanghai has sent drones to help publicity and delivery work in the fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The megacity, with a population of over 24 mln, began temporary closed-off management in two phases to track infections and curb the spread of the virus.

Police in Huangpu District are employing drones equipped with a broadcasting system to patrol key areas and to publicize latest news and anti-pandemic prevention and control measures to the local communities.

Firefighters in Xuhui District have also launched drones to deliver medicine to nearby residents. Twelve such parcels were delivered.

Shanghai builds drone network for publicity, delivery amid COVID-19 resurgence. Video by Xinhua.