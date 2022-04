Special units of the National Police have begun cleansing Bucha (Kyiv region) from saboteurs.

This follows from in a statement of the National Police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 2, in the liberated city of Bucha, Kyiv region, special forces of the National Police of Ukraine began to cleanse the territory from saboteurs and accomplices of Russian troops," the statement says.

At that, experts of the explosive technical service inspect the sites of war crimes of the Russian Federation and seize non-detonated explosive objects and ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military mined civilian structures, infrastructure and terrain when leaving Bucha in Kyiv region.